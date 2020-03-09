New York City could hit 100 coronavirus cases in 2 to 3 weeks

New York City could have 100 or more coronavirus cases within two to three weeks, up from 13 now, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Sunday.

"That pace is going to pick up due to community spread," de Blasio told a news conference. "At some point, we could easily be hundreds of cases."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.