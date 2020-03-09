Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italian markets to open as usual on Monday, traders brace for volatility

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Rome
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 02:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 02:16 IST
Italian markets to open as usual on Monday, traders brace for volatility
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Italy's financial markets will open as usual on Monday, but traders are expecting a wild start to the week after the government ordered a lockdown of large parts of the north of the country, including the financial capital Milan, to fight the coronavirus. Despite restrictions unprecedented in Italy's postwar history, the Milan stock exchange, which is part of the London Stock Exchange Group, will open, as usual, a spokesman for the group said.

An official from Italy's Treasury department told Reuters there would be no change to the schedule for government bond auctions, under which sales of short- and medium-term notes are due to take place next week. However, with the most economically productive part of the country in virtual quarantine and no signs of the outbreak easing, traders were bracing for volatility in the markets.

"The situation is very complicated and the Lombardy lockdown could trigger a violent reaction in the market," a trader at one of Italy's biggest banks said. He also said that banks were aware that it was important to maintain liquidity. Under the new measures effective from Sunday, people are not allowed to enter or leave the Lombardy region, which surrounds Milan. Authorities are also urging people to reduce movements inside the areas under lockdown, with many companies telling staff to work from home.

The restrictions also apply to 14 provinces in four other regions. Italy's death toll from the virus jumped 57% on Sunday to 366, the worst in a European country so far, with 7,375 cases overall.

Since Feb. 20, when Italy imposed the first measures to contain the virus outbreak, Milan's all-share stock index has fallen 17.4%. Ten-year bond yields in Italy steadied on Friday and were last hovering around 1.08%, drawing some support from expectations of action by the European Central Bank.

"Half of the trading room was already operating remotely this week," a source at another of Italy's biggest banks said. One bond trader who works at another major bank in Milan said that banks had been preparing for days to avoid potential disruptions to Italian government bond auctions.

Italy has the second-largest public debt in the euro zone in proportion to its economic output and annual gross refinancing needs of around 400 billion euros ($453.60 billion). The Treasury will offer 6.5 billion euros in 12-month bills on Wednesday, with medium- and long-term bonds on sale on Thursday.

Should the government issue a public transport ban and force offices to close - which is not the case so far - liquidity on the bond market could be severely affected, with a rise in volatility, another bond trader said. ($1 = 0.8818 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

Japan's 7-Eleven worker infected with coronavirus, another case likely caused meningitis

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Bucks' Antetokounmpo to miss 2 games with knee sprain

Milwaukee Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss two games due to a minor knee sprain, the team announced Sunday. Antetokounmpo was injured during Friday nights loss at the Los Angeles Lakers. He will miss Sundays game at the Ph...

Soccer-England substitute White snatches 1-0 win against Japan

Englands Ellen White came off the bench to grab a late goal for a 1-0 win over Japan on Sunday that revived their campaign in the SheBelieves Cup after they lost to hosts the United States in their opening game of the invitational tournamen...

Entertainment News: Should movie producer Harvey Weinstein get a prison sentence?

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Onward Leads Box Office With Ho-Hum 40 MillionDisney and Pixars Onward debuted this weekend to 40 million, enough to lead box office charts but still a somewhat disappointing star...

Coronavirus: Holidays for kindergarten classes ordered in Bengaluru

In view of the novel coronavirus outbreak worldwide and detection of a few positive cases in neighbouring states, the Karnataka government has ordered holidays for children in lower and upper kindergarten classes in BengaluruThe decision wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020