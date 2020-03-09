One person in Japan's Kanagawa prefecture dies from coronavirus - media

One person in Japan's Kanagawa prefecture, which borders Tokyo, has died from the coronavirus, broadcaster Nippon TV reported on Monday, citing the prefecture's governor.

The person passed away on Sunday. If confirmed, it would be the fifteenth death fromthe virus, including seven from a cruise ship quarantined near Tokyo last month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

