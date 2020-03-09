Left Menu
Development News Edition

Test results of man who died in WB hospital's isolation ward show no coronavirus infection

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 13:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 13:15 IST
Test results of man who died in WB hospital's isolation ward show no coronavirus infection

Blood and swab test results of a diabetic man, who died in the isolation ward of a hospital in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, showed that he did not die of novel coronavirus but due to "other reasons", a senior official of the state health department said on Monday. The 33-year-old man died in the Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital on Sunday, a day after he was admitted there with symptoms of coronavirus, following his return from Saudi Arabia.

"Reports of his blood and swab samples revealed that he has not died because of COVID-19....He was suffering from fever, cough and cold which are symptoms of the deadly disease, and that is why he was kept in the isolation ward," the official said. The man, who was diabetic, died of "other reasons", he said.

Director of Health Services Ajay Chakraborty had said the man died probably of diabetes. "The man was highly diabetic and was on insulin. He returned home from Saudi Arabia and had no money to take insulin for the last three to four days," he had said.

The health department had quarantined the family members of the deceased in Murshidabad district since they had come in contact with the man after he returned from Saudi Arabia. "It was suspected that the man could be infected with novel coronavirus. We did not want to take any chance and hence, we had quarantined his family members. Since the samples are tested nagative, we will release them," he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Yes Bank case: Anmi urges RBI to consider exempting capital mkt transactions

Stock brokers association Anmi has urged the RBI to relax conditions of moratorium imposed against Yes Bank for payments by the private lenders account holders against their outstanding capital market transactions. The development comes aft...

Oil price crash knocks FTSE 100 to three-year low

Londons FTSE 100 plunged to a three-year low on Monday after a sharp drop in oil stocks, as a move by Saudi Arabia to raise crude output sent prices of the commodity crashing, with investors also alarmed about the economic fallout of the co...

Thailand tourist arrivals in February fall 44.3% due to coronavirus

The number of tourist arrivals in Thailand fell 44.3 in February from a year earlier due to the coronavirus epidemic, the Tourism Authority of Thailand TAT said on Monday. Visitors from China, Thailands biggest source of tourists, tumbled 8...

Italy's government studying state guarantee to support bank debt moratoriums to households

Italy is studying a state guarantee scheme to support banks offering debt moratoriums to households and companies, a member of the government said on Monday, as a coronavirus outbreak hits the economy. Deputy Economy Minister Antonio Misian...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020