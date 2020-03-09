Foreigners in Beijing should refrain from unnecessary travel during epidemic - govt

Foreigners in China's capital of Beijing should refrain from unnecessary travel during the coronavirus outbreak, a local government official said on Monday, adding that the city faces mounting pressure due to a rising number of imported cases from abroad.

Li Hui, Deputy Director at the Foreign Affairs Office of the People's Government of Beijing Municipality, made the comment at a news conference.

