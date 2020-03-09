Manipal Hospital Bangalore Organizes Well Women Health Check for Bangalore City Police and CRPF on International Women's Day

On the heart-warming occasion of International Women's Day, Manipal Hospital Bangalore in association with Federation of Obstetric and Gynecological Societies of India (FOGSI) organized a Well Women Health check-up for Bangalore City Police Women and CRPF. They were offered a free comprehensive package that includes clinical breast examination, PAP smear and consultation with Gynecologist.

Manipal Hospital believes in the 'Power of Her' by encouraging more women to celebrate their achievements and to ensure that the future will bring health to all women. It's been seen that too many women are still missing out on the opportunity to support themselves, and obtain the health services they need, when they need them.

Ms. Prasheela B S, Sub Inspector of Police (SI), Bangalore City, says, "It's really nice to have such health check-ups every year. It creates awareness about breast cancer and cervical cancer. We are very thankful to the entire team of Manipal Hospitals Old Airport Road especially Dr. Meena Muthaiah, HOD & Consultant - Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Dr. Gayathri Karthik Nagesh, Consultant - Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Dr. Ratna Vijay, DGO, CIMP, Consultant - Gynaecologist, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Dr. Hemali Tekani, Consultant, Obstetrics & Gynaecology & Dr. Aditi Godse, Consultant, Obstetrics & Gynaecology for their support & coordination with Bangalore City police and making it successful."

