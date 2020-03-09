Left Menu
Manipal Hospital Bangalore Organizes Well Women Health Check for Bangalore City Police and CRPF on International Women's Day

Manipal Hospital Bangalore Organizes Well Women Health Check for Bangalore City Police and CRPF on International Women's Day

On the heart-warming occasion of International Women's Day, Manipal Hospital Bangalore in association with Federation of Obstetric and Gynecological Societies of India (FOGSI) organized a Well Women Health check-up for Bangalore City Police Women and CRPF. They were offered a free comprehensive package that includes clinical breast examination, PAP smear and consultation with Gynecologist.

Manipal Hospital believes in the 'Power of Her' by encouraging more women to celebrate their achievements and to ensure that the future will bring health to all women. It's been seen that too many women are still missing out on the opportunity to support themselves, and obtain the health services they need, when they need them.

Ms. Prasheela B S, Sub Inspector of Police (SI), Bangalore City, says, "It's really nice to have such health check-ups every year. It creates awareness about breast cancer and cervical cancer. We are very thankful to the entire team of Manipal Hospitals Old Airport Road especially Dr. Meena Muthaiah, HOD & Consultant - Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Dr. Gayathri Karthik Nagesh, Consultant - Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Dr. Ratna Vijay, DGO, CIMP, Consultant - Gynaecologist, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Dr. Hemali Tekani, Consultant, Obstetrics & Gynaecology & Dr. Aditi Godse, Consultant, Obstetrics & Gynaecology for their support & coordination with Bangalore City police and making it successful."

About Manipal Hospitals:

As a pioneer in healthcare, Manipal Hospitals is among the largest hospital network in India serving over 2 million patients annually. Its focus is to develop an affordable tertiary care multispecialty healthcare framework through its entire multispecialty delivery spectrum and further extend it to homecare. With its flagship quaternary care facility located in Bangalore, India, 7 tertiary care, 5 secondary care and 2 primary care clinics spread across India and abroad, today Manipal Hospitals successfully operates and manages 5,900 beds across 15 hospitals. Manipal Hospitals provides comprehensive curative and preventive care for a multitude of patients from across the globe. Manipal Hospitals has one-day care clinic in Lagos, Nigeria. Manipal Hospitals is first in India to be awarded accreditation by the AAHRPP for ethical standards in clinical research activities. It is also NABL, NABH and ISO certified. Manipal Hospitals is also the most respected hospital company in India and the most patient recommended hospital in India by consumer survey.

Media Contact:
Bhavana B
bhavana.b@manipalhospitals.com
+91-9845348652
AGM- Marketing
Manipal Hospitals Bangalore

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1006652/Manipal_Hospitals_Logo.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1121227/Manipal_Hospital_Well_Women.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1121228/Manipal_Hospital_Womens_Day.jpg

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

