Nigeria has second confirmed coronavirus case - health minister

  • Abuja
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 15:38 IST
  • Created: 09-03-2020 15:14 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Nigeria has a second confirmed coronavirus case, the country's health minister said on Twitter on Monday. The first case was an Italian man who traveled to the southwestern state of Ogun.

Health Minister Osagie Ehanire said in a tweet said: "The new case is an Ogun State contact of the index case, one of 40 persons in isolation being closely monitored. He is clinically stable."

