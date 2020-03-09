Left Menu
Olympics-Tokyo 2020 Games torch-lighting ceremony to be held without spectators

  Updated: 09-03-2020 16:25 IST
  • Created: 09-03-2020 16:25 IST
The Tokyo 2020 Olympics torch-lighting ceremony in ancient Olympia this week will be staged without spectators as organisers protect the event from the coronavirus, Greece's Olympic Committee said on Monday.

The Olympic torch will be lit in Olympia at a scaled-down ceremony on March 12 before a seven-day relay that will culminate with a handover ceremony in Greece on March 19.

