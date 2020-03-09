Man who died in Murshidabad tested negative for COVID-19: Health Ministry

A day after the death of a man with suspected symptoms of coronavirus who was admitted in a Murshidabad hospital in West Bengal, Sanjeeva Kumar, Special Secretary (Health), has clarified that the deceased had tested negative for coronavirus. The man was admitted to the hospital's isolation ward with fever, cough and cold following his return from Saudi Arabia.

The clarification by the Special Secretary has confirmed that no death due to COVID-19 has happened in the country so far. Meanwhile, the state government health officials have set up a temporary medical camp at Fulbari Integrated Check Post (ICP), scanning those entering India from Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan.

The Centre on Monday confirmed that 43 cases of novel coronavirus infection have been reported in India so far. The deadly coronavirus which originated from China's Wuhan has caused deaths of over 3300 people globally. (ANI)

