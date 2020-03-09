France's Macron to hold coronavirus call with EU leaders on Tuesday

French President Emmanuel Macron will hold a video-conference call on Tuesday with other EU leaders and with EU council leader Charles Michel to coordinate a response to the coronavirus, an official in Macron's Elysee office told Reuters.

Macron was in touch with Michel to organise the response, added the official on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.