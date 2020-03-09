Left Menu
France's Macron to hold coronavirus call with EU leaders on Tuesday

  Updated: 09-03-2020 18:10 IST
  Created: 09-03-2020 18:10 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron will hold a video-conference call on Tuesday with other EU leaders and with EU council leader Charles Michel to coordinate a response to the coronavirus, an official in Macron's Elysee office told Reuters.

Macron was in touch with Michel to organise the response, added the official on Monday.

