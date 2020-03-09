Too early to talk about virus impact on Polish presidential election -PM
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday that it is too early to talk about any potential impact of coronavirus on presidential elections scheduled for May.
"The question is premature," Morawiecki told a press conference broadcast on television.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
