Two test negative for coronavirus in TN; CM chairs review

The wife of Tamil Nadu's first coronavirus patient and a 15-year old boy have tested negative for the infection, the state government said on Monday as Chief Minister K Palaniswami reviewed the state's preventive measures. Announcing the latest test results here, Health Minister C Vijayabhaskar said: "It is a good news. Two samples tested for the Covid19 have tested negative." "One is that of the 15 year old boy who arrived from Texas, United States, and the other of the spouse of coronavirus patient undergoing treatment at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) here," he told reporters.

He also said the 45-year-old man, who tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday after his recent visit to Oman and being treated at the RGGGH, was "out of danger now". "The patient is being taken care well and he is out of danger now. that is very important," Vijayabhaskar said.

The man's wife and the boy were under observation and their samples sent for test have returned negative results. The boy, who had arrived here on Sunday from the US via Doha, was sent to the RGGGH after being diagnosed with fever during screening at the airport.

Vijayabhaskar said so far 70 samples had been taken of which 61 were found to be negative, one positive and results were awaited for the remaining eight. "The eight samples belong to those who travelled with the affected individual and also his family members. We are waiting for the result", he said.

On the meeting chaired by Palaniswami, the Health Minister said "he gave us adequate guidelines and advised us to take up effective monitoring in places like ports, railway stations and airports. "We are taking all preventive measures. There is no necessity to panic. Not everyone needs to wear a mask. Only those who recently underwent bypass surgery or any organ transplant need to wear," he said.

The Minister also warned of action against those spreading rumours in social media on coronavirus. He said steps were being taken to set up testing unit in Theni in southern Tamil Nadu.

"...we are also in discussions with the Centre to set up such facilities in Tirunelveli, Coimbatore and Madurai. Once it gets confirmed we will share that information", he said. Vijayabhaskar clarified there was no spread of the coronavirus in Tamil Nadu and the sole patient was already infected when he arrived.

He said state Chief Secretary K Shanmugam issued circular to all district collectors to advise all stakeholders including owners of hotels and malls to step up awareness campaign on the virus. Meanwhile, nearly 10 flights to Kuwait and Hong Kong were cancelled on Monday in view of the virus scare, airport officials said.

A report from Coimbatore said a 36-year old man, who arrived at the airport from Malaysia, was admitted to the ESI Hospital on Monday after he was found having coronavirus symptoms including fever and cough. Blood and swab samples of the man, hailing from Thrissur in Kerala, had been sent here for test, it said quoting hospital sources..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.