Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two test negative for coronavirus in TN; CM chairs review

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 19:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 19:54 IST
Two test negative for coronavirus in TN; CM chairs review

The wife of Tamil Nadu's first coronavirus patient and a 15-year old boy have tested negative for the infection, the state government said on Monday as Chief Minister K Palaniswami reviewed the state's preventive measures. Announcing the latest test results here, Health Minister C Vijayabhaskar said: "It is a good news. Two samples tested for the Covid19 have tested negative." "One is that of the 15 year old boy who arrived from Texas, United States, and the other of the spouse of coronavirus patient undergoing treatment at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) here," he told reporters.

He also said the 45-year-old man, who tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday after his recent visit to Oman and being treated at the RGGGH, was "out of danger now". "The patient is being taken care well and he is out of danger now. that is very important," Vijayabhaskar said.

The man's wife and the boy were under observation and their samples sent for test have returned negative results. The boy, who had arrived here on Sunday from the US via Doha, was sent to the RGGGH after being diagnosed with fever during screening at the airport.

Vijayabhaskar said so far 70 samples had been taken of which 61 were found to be negative, one positive and results were awaited for the remaining eight. "The eight samples belong to those who travelled with the affected individual and also his family members. We are waiting for the result", he said.

On the meeting chaired by Palaniswami, the Health Minister said "he gave us adequate guidelines and advised us to take up effective monitoring in places like ports, railway stations and airports. "We are taking all preventive measures. There is no necessity to panic. Not everyone needs to wear a mask. Only those who recently underwent bypass surgery or any organ transplant need to wear," he said.

The Minister also warned of action against those spreading rumours in social media on coronavirus. He said steps were being taken to set up testing unit in Theni in southern Tamil Nadu.

"...we are also in discussions with the Centre to set up such facilities in Tirunelveli, Coimbatore and Madurai. Once it gets confirmed we will share that information", he said. Vijayabhaskar clarified there was no spread of the coronavirus in Tamil Nadu and the sole patient was already infected when he arrived.

He said state Chief Secretary K Shanmugam issued circular to all district collectors to advise all stakeholders including owners of hotels and malls to step up awareness campaign on the virus. Meanwhile, nearly 10 flights to Kuwait and Hong Kong were cancelled on Monday in view of the virus scare, airport officials said.

A report from Coimbatore said a 36-year old man, who arrived at the airport from Malaysia, was admitted to the ESI Hospital on Monday after he was found having coronavirus symptoms including fever and cough. Blood and swab samples of the man, hailing from Thrissur in Kerala, had been sent here for test, it said quoting hospital sources..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Rs 745 cr released for GPF, advances of employees in Punjab

Punjabs Finance Department on Monday released Rs 745 crore on account of the General Provident Fund GPF and advances of employees, besides all centrally sponsored schemes up to March 6, 2020. An official spokesperson said that funds to the ...

Chidambaram cross-examined, refutes allegations of cash

Former finance minister P Chidambaram on Monday refuted allegations about cash distribution in a case pertaining to his election from Sivaganga Lok Sabha constituency in 2009. Chidambaram, Rajya Sabha MP, replied that distribution of money ...

EXPLAINER-Why have two Afghans appointed themselves president?

Two rival Afghan politicians appointed themselves president on Monday following a disputed election, a stand-off that threatens political turbulence days after the United States and the Taliban signed a deal on the withdrawal of U.S.-led fo...

U.S. church group heads back from Holy Land after virus scare - Palestinian mayor

Thirteen Americans were heading home from the Holy Land on Monday after they were cleared in a coronavirus scare, the mayor of the Palestinian town where they were quarantined said.The group, from the 3Circle Church in Fairhope, Alabama, wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020