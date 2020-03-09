UK says people with minor symptoms will be asked to self-isolate soon
People with only minor symptoms will be asked to self-isolate in the next phase of the British government's plan to tackle coronavirus, England's chief medical officer said on Monday.
"We are now very close to the time, probably within the next 10-14 days when ... we should move to a situation where we say everybody who has even minor respiratory tract infections or a fever should be self-isolating for seven days afterwards," Chris Whitty said at a news conference alongside Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
- British
- England
- Chris Whitty
ALSO READ
Boris Johnson and partner expecting baby, announce engagement
British PM Boris Johnson, girlfriend Carrie Symonds engaged, expecting baby this summer
UK preparing for ‘delay’ stage of coronavirus: Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson and partner Carrie Symonds engaged, expecting baby
Rishi Sunak casts himself as UK finance director, with PM Boris Johnson as CEO