Marine being treated for coronavirus worked at defense agency near Pentagon, officials say
A U.S. Marine who tested positive for the coronavirus worked for a defense agency whose headquarters are located near the Pentagon and returned to the Washington D.C.-area from a trip to Ethiopia last month, three U.S. officials told Reuters on Monday. The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the Marine had been working for the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), which is headquartered in Crystal City, Virginia, just blocks away from the Pentagon.
One of the officials said the Marine worked in Crystal City. The Marine's workplace has not been previously reported. DSCA did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
