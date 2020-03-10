Madrid region to close all schools over coronavirus concerns - report

All schools in the region of Madrid are to be shut over coronavirus concerns, Spain's Cadena Ser radio reported on Monday.

The radio station said the closure would affect some 1.2 million students and would last for 15 days.

With some 469 confirmed cases and 16 deaths, Madrid is the worst-hit area in Spain, which has registered 999 cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

