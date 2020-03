U.S. Vice President Mike Pence will meet on Tuesday with top executives of large health insurance companies, Pence's office said on Monday amid the fast-moving coronavirus outbreak.

The companies invited include United Healthcare Group Inc Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Anthem, a spokeswoman said.

