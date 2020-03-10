Japan not yet considering extra budget to respond to coronavirus -Aso
The economic fallout in Japan from the global coronavirus outbreak is not akin to a Lehman-like crisis, Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday, adding that it was not yet time to compile a supplementary budget.
"Nervous moves are continuing in the currency and stock markets," Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting, as the benchmark Nikkei average fell nearly 2% and the dollar hovered above 103 yen.
The government is due to announce a second package of steps to cope with the spread of the epidemic on Tuesday afternoon.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Japan