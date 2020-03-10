Japan not yet considering extra budget to respond to coronavirus -Aso

The economic fallout in Japan from the global coronavirus outbreak is not akin to a Lehman-like crisis, Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday, adding that it was not yet time to compile a supplementary budget.

"Nervous moves are continuing in the currency and stock markets," Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting, as the benchmark Nikkei average fell nearly 2% and the dollar hovered above 103 yen.

The government is due to announce a second package of steps to cope with the spread of the epidemic on Tuesday afternoon.

