Boeing says employee tests positive for coronavirus
Boeing Co said late on Monday an employee at its Everett facility in Washington state has tested positive for the coronavirus and has now been quarantined.
"As a precaution, we've asked all coworkers of the employee who were in close contact to remain home to self-quarantine and self-monitor," the company said https://boeing.mediaroom.com/news-releases-statements?item=130635.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
