Santander maintains shareholders meeting on April 3 despite coronavirus

Spain's Santander on Tuesday said it would maintain the holding of its shareholder meeting in the city of Santander on April 3 despite the spreading of coronavirus contagion in the country. "As of today, the Bank maintains the call to the ordinary general shareholders' meeting, having carefully considered the pros and cons that canceling or postponing the meeting to a later date to be determined would entail," Santander said in a statement.

The bank, however, said it would take additional measures for the meeting such as allowing shareholders to participate remotely.

