Left Menu
Development News Edition

Four positive COVID-19 cases confirmed in Karnataka

Three more positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Karnataka taking the tally to four, state Health Minister B Sriramulu on Tuesday informed.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bengaluru (Karnataka)
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 13:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 13:57 IST
Four positive COVID-19 cases confirmed in Karnataka
Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Three more positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Karnataka taking the tally to four, state Health Minister B Sriramulu on Tuesday informed. "Their family members have been isolated and their health is being monitored. I urge citizens to take precautionary measures and co-operate in preventing the spread of this infection," Sriramulu said.

As on Monday, the national tally of persons affected by the coronavirus is 45. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), in the past 24 hours, one positive case from Kerala, two from Pune, and three from Bengaluru have been confirmed.

Apart from the ICMR; National Institute of Virology in Pune; 51 Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratories; and National Centre for Disease Control, New Delhi are carrying out tests for COVID-19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

MP: 19 MLAs of Congress resign

As many as 19 MLAs of the rulingCongress in Madhya Pradesh, most of them believed to be loyalto expelled party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, on Tuesday senttheir resignation letters via e-mail to Raj Bhavan, sourcessaidWe have received resig...

MP: 19 MLAs of Congress resign

As many as 19 MLAs of the rulingCongress in Madhya Pradesh, most of them believed to be loyalto expelled party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, on Tuesday senttheir resignation letters via e-mail to Raj Bhavan, sourcessaidWe have received resig...

Sports News Roundup: Locker room access restricted; Sabres win shootout over Caps and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Spring training roundup Blue Jays take advantage of Snells wildnessDanny Jansen smacked a grand slam and Riley Adams hit a three-run homer as a Toronto Blue Jays split squad rolled to an ...

Santander encourages remote voting at April 3 shareholder meeting due to coronavirus

Spains Santander on Tuesday said it would encourage shareholders to participate remotely during its annual general meeting AGM in the city of Santander on April 3 as a precautionary measure against the spread of coronvarius.In previous year...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020