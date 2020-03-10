BBVA's employee tested positive for coronavirus in Madrid headquarters
One employee at Spain's second biggest bank BBVA tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday, a spokesman said.
The spokesman said one its headquarters building dubbed Asia was shut down as a result, without specifying how many workers were affected. The spokesman confirmed an earlier report by Bloomberg.
A total of around 7,000 employees normally work at BBVA's headquarters in Madrid. (Reporting By Jesús Aguado; editing by Inti Landauro)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
