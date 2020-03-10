Left Menu
BBVA's employee tested positive for coronavirus in Madrid headquarters

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Madrid
  • |
  Updated: 10-03-2020 14:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 14:17 IST
One employee at Spain's second biggest bank BBVA tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday, a spokesman said.

The spokesman said one its headquarters building dubbed Asia was shut down as a result, without specifying how many workers were affected. The spokesman confirmed an earlier report by Bloomberg.

A total of around 7,000 employees normally work at BBVA's headquarters in Madrid. (Reporting By Jesús Aguado; editing by Inti Landauro)

