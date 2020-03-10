Hong Kong to quarantine visitors from Italy and parts of France, Germany, Japan

Hong Kong will quarantine all visitors from Italy and parts of France, Germany, and Japan for two weeks from March 13 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the French consulate in the Chinese-ruled city said on Tuesday.

The Asian financial hub, a major transit center in the region, will quarantine visitors from Bourgogne-Franche-Comté and Grand Est in France, North Rhine-Westphalia in Germany, and Hokkaido in Japan from midnight on Friday, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

