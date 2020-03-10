Soccer-La Liga to be played behind doors for at least two weeks
La Liga matches will be played without fans for at least the next two rounds of fixtures to try and stop the spread of the coronavirus, the Spanish league said on Tuesday.
Barcelona has also said its Champions League clash with Napoli next week will be played behind closed doors.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- La Liga
- Barcelona
- Spanish
- Champions League
ALSO READ
El Clasico not under threat due to coronavirus, confirms La Liga president
Real Madrid defeat Barcelona in Clasico to regain top spot in La Liga
Soccer-Talking points from the weekend in La Liga
Soccer-Talking points from the weekend in La Liga
Coronavirus: La Liga matches to be played behind closed doors for two weeks