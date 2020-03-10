Osaka reports 18 new coronavirus cases, including from music venues -NHK

Japan's Osaka prefecture on Tuesday reported 18 new cases of coronavirus infections including multiple cases linked to live music venues that have been identified as hot spots in the prefecture, public broadcaster NHK said.

As of Monday, all but six of Osaka's 55 infections have been linked to one or several of four small "live houses" in Osaka city.

