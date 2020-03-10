Bengaluru's Institute of Nephro-Urology organises free check-ups on World Kidney Day

On the occasion of World Kidney Day, Bengaluru's Institute of Nephro-Urology, is organising free medical check-up sessions for patients on March 12. Director of the institution, Dr Keshavamurthy R, released an official press-note to make a formal announcement in this regard.

"Institution is providing free laboratory investigations and Check-up for people attending the Outpatient Department with regards to detection and management of Kidney Disease on 12th March 2020," read the statement. Along with free check-ups, the Institute will also be providing free haemodialysis to all patients for three days starting from March 10.

"The Institute is providing free haemodialysis for all patients for three days from 10th to 12th of March 2020 as a gesture for the patients suffering from kidney failure," read the statement. Besides providing free health care facilities, the institute is also putting its step forward in raising awareness about the different ways to prevent deadly kidney diseases and kidney failure.

This year's theme for World Kidney Day is 'Kidney Health for Everyone Everywhere-from prevention to detection & a equitable access to care.' Institute of Nephro-Urology has been celebrating World Kidney Day on second Thursday of March every year since its inception.

World Kidney Day is celebrated all over the world as a Global Awareness Campaign that aims to raise awareness about the importance of kidneys in human health and to reduce the impact of kidney disease and its associated problems worldwide. (ANI)

