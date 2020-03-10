No coronavirus found on Marseille cruise ship passengers - port authority

Tests carried out on two passengers from a cruise ship currently near the French port city of Marseille showed a negative result for the coronavirus, said a spokesman for the Marseille port authority.

The passengers had been tested after falling ill with flu-like symptoms, which in turn had led to the other passengers being kept on board the German-owned AIDAsol cruise ship.

