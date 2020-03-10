Germany's Merkel could meet unions, employers to discuss virus - sources
The German government is planning a meeting of Chancellor Angela Merkel with representatives of unions and employers on Friday to discuss the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, two government sources told Reuters on Tuesday.
There is no final decision on the meeting, they added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Angela Merkel
- German