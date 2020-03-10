Left Menu
Dutch coronavirus cases climb, cluster at southern hospital

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Netherlands rose by 61 to 382, health officials said on Tuesday, as a large cluster was identified at a southern Dutch hospital.

The National Institute for Public Health (RIVM) said 61 people had tested positive for the new virus since Monday and one more person had died, taking the total number of deaths to four. Out of the total of national infections, the RIVM said 157 were in the southern province of Noord-Brabant. A large group was at the Elisabeth-TweeSteden Ziekenhuis hospital in the town of Tilburg, where 28 out of 301 employees with mild respiratory symptoms had tested positive for COVID-19 on March 7-8, a statement said.

Most Dutch infections have been traced to people infected abroad, but the RIVM said it was still attempting to determine the origin of 157 infections. The first confirmed case in the Netherlands was reported on Feb. 27.

