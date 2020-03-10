Left Menu
Development News Edition

Death toll rises from Italy's coronavirus prison riots

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Rome
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 21:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 21:31 IST
Death toll rises from Italy's coronavirus prison riots
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The number of dead from riots in Italy's overcrowded prisons over measures imposed to contain the coronavirus rose to 12 on Tuesday, officials said. Inmates, many angered by restrictions on family visits, started going on the rampage on Sunday, setting fires, taking hostages and escaping from one prison.

The most violent protests were under control by Tuesday, the ministry said in a statement, but occupations and demonstrations were still going on in 10 prisons. All hostages, most of them guards and health workers, had been released by the inmates or freed by police.

Seven inmates died in the Modena prison on Sunday and Monday. On Tuesday, two others were found dead there as well as three in a prison in Rieti, northeast of Rome. Most of the deaths were believed to be from overdoses of drugs the inmates stole from clinics they rampaged, the ministry said.

Fifty inmates escaped from a prison in southern Foggia on Monday and only 22 had been re-arrested by Tuesday morning, the justice ministry said. The protests and riots began after authorities limited the inmates' contacts with family members in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus, which has hit Italy harder than anywhere else in Europe.

Italian prisons are chronically overcrowded, which could make inmates and staff more vulnerable to the contagion. They hold about 61,250 inmates, about 10,000 more than they were built to accommodate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. appeals court says House panel can access Mueller report material

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday upheld a ruling that granted a Democratic-led House of Representatives committee access to material redacted from former special counsel Robert Muellers report on Russian interference in the 2016 election....

French utility EDF says three employees test positive for coronavirus

French utility EDF said on Tuesday that three employees at three nuclear power plants have tested positive for coronavirus, and several others who came in contact with them have been told to self-isolate for the next 14 days.A spokesman for...

French farmers dig in for Brexit game of chicken

French poultry farmer Isabelle Leballeur is fed up with European trade agreements that allow low-cost chicken into France and is determined to stop post-Brexit Britain getting that kind of deal.Along with other farmers, she is pressing Fran...

Olympic-bound Vikas, Simranjit enter final of Asian Qualifiers; Mary Kom, Amit end with bronze

A resolute Vikas Krishan 69kg and Simranjit Kaur 60kg advanced to the finals with impressive victories but the legendary M C Mary Kom 51kg and world number one Amit Panghal 52kg signed off with bronze medals at the Asian Olympic Qualifiers ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020