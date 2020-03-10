FACTBOX-Latest on the spread of coronavirus around the world

The number of people infected with the coronavirus topped 116,000 across the world as the outbreak spread to more countries, causing greater economic damage.

(Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser) DEATHS/INFECTIONS * More than 116,100 people have been infected by the coronavirus globally and over 4,000 have died, according to a Reuters tally of government announcements.

* Mainland China reported 19 new cases as of Monday, down from 40 cases a day earlier. Total confirmed cases in mainland China stood at 80,754. EUROPE * In Italy, which has 9,172 cases and 463 deaths, the government ordered everyone across the country not to move around other than for work and emergencies, banned all public gatherings and suspended sporting events.

* Spain, with over 1,200 cases and 30 deaths, will close schools and universities in Madrid and the Basque capital Vitoria. * Two passengers on a cruise ship being held outside Marseille are being tested for suspected infection.

* Italians arriving in Britain are being advised to self-isolate, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday. * The Catholic Church in Poland wants to increase the number of Masses on Sundays to meet crowd limits. With 17 cases so far, the country has announced the cancellation of all large-scale events.

* Russia recommended on Tuesday that people avoid public transport, shopping malls and other public places at rush hour. * Serbia closed its borders for people from coronavirus-affected countries, Moldova banned foreigners from entering by plane from any country affected, and Denmark suspended all air traffic from virus hotspots.

* Austria will deny entry to people arriving from Italy and has banned indoor events of more than 100 people. * The Czech Republic, which has reported 40 cases, will suspend schools other than universities from Wednesday, and ban events hosting more than 100 people.

* The European Union will suspend a rule requiring airlines to run most of their scheduled services or forfeit landing slots, as the crisis deepens. AMERICAS * Canada recorded its first death and Panama confirmed its first case on Monday.

* The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Federal Trade Commission issued warning letters to firms selling products that claim to prevent, treat or cure COVID-19. * The U.S. Defense Secretary is postponing his upcoming trip to India, Uzbekistan and Pakistan.

* U.S. President Donald Trump has not been tested for the coronavirus, the White House said on Monday, though two lawmakers he recently had contact with said they would self-quarantine after attending a conference with a person who tested positive. ASIA * Brunei said six people had tested positive a day after it reported its first case.

* Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Wuhan, where all temporary coronavirus hospitals have now been closed, on Tuesday for the first time since the epidemic began, indicating a possible turning point as the virus spread slows in China. * China's Hubei province said on Tuesday it will implement a "health code" mobile phone-based monitoring system to start allowing people to travel within the province.

* Mongolia reported its first case. * Hong Kong will quarantine all visitors from Italy and parts of France, Germany and Japan for two weeks from March 13.

* Singapore started charging visitors for coronavirus treatment after it reported new imported cases from neighboring Indonesia. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Iran's death toll jumped on Tuesday to 291 and the total number of infections rose to more than 8,000.

* The U.N. called on Iran to free all prisoners temporarily, a day after Iran's judiciary chief said it had temporarily freed about 70,000. * Tunisia will suspend all flights and shipping to Italy except to Rome and bring forward a scheduled school holiday to Thursday from next Monday.

* Saudi Arabia's health ministry said on Monday it has detected five new cases, bringing the total to 20. * Israel, with 42 cases, will require anyone arriving from overseas to self-quarantine for 14 days

* Lebanon reported its first death on Tuesday and Congo its first case, bringing the number of countries in sub-Saharan Africa hit by the epidemic to seven. AUSTRALIA * Australia's cases rose overnight to 100 from 80 on Tuesday. The health minister said that the government has requested health experts to review the status of travel advisories for Italy. ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* Earnings of major global companies could fall 10% this year, Citigroup analysts said, citing the steep fall in oil prices and economic disruption due to the coronavirus. * China will modify the environmental supervision of companies to boost post-coronavirus recovery, giving firms more time to rectify environmental problems, but stressed it was not relaxing standards.

* Italy will approve measures worth around 10 billion euros ($11.35 billion) to counteract the virus impact, the industry minister said on Tuesday. * Global luxury brands including Gucci and Louis Vuitton are scaling back orders with Italian suppliers, as the spread of the coronavirus from key market China to Italy hits business, industry sources said. MARKETS

* Oil and equity markets staged solid rebounds on Tuesday after the previous day's pummelling, with signs of coordinated action by the world's biggest economies to cushion the economic impact of coronavirus helping pull investors out of panic mode. EVENT CANCELLED, POSTPONED, BEHIND CLOSED DOORS * The next two rounds of La Liga matches and Barcelona's Champions League clash with Napoli next week will be played behind closed doors.

* Ireland cancelled all St. Patrick's Day parades due next week and the government set aside 3 billion euros to tackle the infection. * Madonna cancelled shows in Paris on Tuesday and Wednesday, promoter Live Nation said on Monday.

(Compiled by Milla Nissi, Krishna Chandra Eluri and Uttaresh.V; Editing by Tomasz Janowski, Arun Koyyur and Gareth Jones)

