Jordan bars entry from West Bank, Israel, Iraq, Egypt due to coronavirus

Jordan on Tuesday closed border crossings with Israel and the Israeli-occupied West Bank and its seaports to shipping from Egypt as well as barred overland passenger traffic from Iraq to protect the kingdom from coronavirus, the health minister said.

The government has also banned travel to Lebanon and Syria and from Monday will bar entry to travellers from France, Germany and Spain, Saad Jaber told a news conference.

Jordan announced earlier this month that a man who had arrived on a flight from Italy had tested positive for coronavirus, the first case confirmed in the country. Jordanian authorities have not announced any new cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.