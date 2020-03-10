Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Neville warns games in empty stadiums threatens smaller clubs

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 22:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 22:08 IST
Soccer-Neville warns games in empty stadiums threatens smaller clubs
Image Credit: Pixabay

Former Manchester United defender, and part-owner of English fourth-tier club Salford City, Gary Neville says playing matches behind closed doors could have serious consequences for club's outside the Premier League. English soccer has so far carried on regardless of the coronavirus virus crisis that has shut down the Italian Serie A and prompted the Spanish and French leagues to announce that matches will go ahead without supporters present.

While the government declared on Monday that it remains business as usual for sporting events, a continued rise in the number of infections could result in similar measures to those being employed on the continent. Such is the huge amount of money Premier League clubs rake in from broadcasting, playing matches behind closed doors would have a minimal financial impact.

For lower league clubs, gate revenues are often the lifeblood for the day-to-day operation and Neville says delaying the season, not barring fans, is the best option. "I do not support matches played behind closed doors," Neville said on Twitter. "If it's necessary to shut down stadiums, the associations must find a way of delaying the season and playing the games when it is safe to do so to protect the revenues for clubs that require this income to survive."

The Premier League's current five billion pounds ($6.47 billion) domestic TV deal from 2019-2022 has maintained the English top-flight's place as the world's richest soccer league. Even the club that finishes bottom this year will earn around 100 million pounds in TV revenue.

Bournemouth's accounts to June 2018 showed gate receipts of 5.29 million, just 4% of the club's annual turnover. It is a far cry from the Football League, England's second, third and fourth tier, where many smaller clubs operate on extremely tight budgets.

"For league clubs that can't afford this disruption, money is everything!" Neville said. "(Delaying the fixtures) keeps people safe and protects the revenue the clubs need. "Playing behind closed doors is not an option in my opinion. Some clubs would require short term loans that could be repaid when the games do get played." ($1 = 0.7724 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Cinema halls in Jammu to remain closed till Mar 31 amid COVID-19 fears

The cinema halls in Jammu will remain closed till March 31 amid coronavirus outbreak, informed Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. All primary schools in Bandipora, Baramulla, Srinagar, and Budgam districts wi...

BRIEF-Air France to halt Italy flights until April 3

March 10 Reuters - AIR FRANCE TO HALT ALL ITALY FLIGHTS FROM MARCH 14 TO APRIL 3 - SPOKESMAN AIR FRANCE WILL MAINTAIN ONE DAILY FLIGHT PER ITALIAN DESTINATION UNTIL MARCH 14 SUSPENSION - SPOKESMAN Further company coverage...

Texans keep TE Fells, K Fairbairn with new deals

The Houston Texans agreed to new contracts with tight end Darren Fells and kicker Kaimi Fairbairn, according to multiple reports Tuesday. Fells agreed to a two-year, 7 million deal to remain with the team ahead of the start of free agency.F...

Those who have betrayed party will be thrown into dustbin of history: Ramesh Chennithala on Scindia

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Tuesday said that for the sake of power Jyotiraditya Scindia did not hesitate to join BJP and that those who have betrayed the party will be thrown into the dustbin of history. Commenting on the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020