3,534 passengers screened for coronavirus on Tuesday: Delhi govt

As many as 3,534 passengers from affected countries were screened for coronavirus on Tuesday. A person from southeast Delhi was found to be a contact of a case, found positive in Leh, according to a health bulletin by the Delhi government. He was contacted and found asymptomatic.

Till date, 1,53,417 passengers from COVID-19 affected countries have been screened at the Delhi airport. A letter has been issued from the Department of Health to the State Disaster Management Authority and the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board regarding the setting up of quarantine centres for asymptomatic suspect corona virus infected persons, the bulletin said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.