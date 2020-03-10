Poland's GDP growth could dip this year due to coronavirus -minister

Poland's GDP growth could be 0.5 to 1.3 percentage points lower than expected this year due to the coronavirus outbreak but there is no need to speak of a crisis or recession, Development Minister Jadwiga Emilewicz said on Tuesday.

The development ministry has estimated Polish GDP growth in 2020 will exceed 3% year-on-year, state news agency PAP said.

