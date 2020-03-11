U.S. will soon issue coronavirus recommendations to four states -Pence

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Tuesday that federal authorities would unveil recommendations in the next 24 hours aimed at stopping the spread of coronavirus in the four states hardest hit so far by the outbreak.

"In the next 24 hours, we will be working with not only Washington state, but California, with New York and Florida and unveiling our recommendations - CDC's recommendations," Pence told reporters at the White House, referring to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

