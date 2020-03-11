Panama reports first coronavirus death, seven more people infected

Panama's health ministry said on Tuesday that it has confirmed the country's first death from the coronavirus, and that in addition there are seven new cases of individuals testing positive for the virus in the Central American nation.

Health Minister Rosario Turner on Monday confirmed the first case of someone testing positive in Panama in a case described as relatively minor, stressing that the government seeks to be transparent about the spread of coronavirus. Of the people known to have the disease, Turner said on Tuesday, one is seriously ill and was admitted to an intensive care unit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.