Moldova closes schools, universities to prevent virus spread

Moldova closed all its kindergartens, schools, colleges and universities for two weeks from Wednesday in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus, state health officials said.

A day earlier, it banned all foreigners from flying in from areas affected by the virus.

Moldova and reported three cases of coronavirus so far, but no deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.