Japan's B.League basketball league said on Wednesday games would be played without spectators from March 14 to April 1 because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The move will affect 131 games from the B1 and B2 divisions, the league said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.