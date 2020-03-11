Shripad Yesso Naik announces AYUSH I.T. Awards 2019

The main national event for the 6th International Day of Yoga (IDY) will be held on 21st June 2020 at Leh, the capital of UT of Ladakh and the event will be led by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi. This was formally announced by the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for AYUSH, Shri Shripad Yesso Naik at a media briefing in New Delhi today. Addressing the media persons, the AYUSH Minister also announced AYUSH I.T. Awards 2019 on this occasion.

The Prime Minister leads a harmonious mass demonstration of Yoga every year in the main event of IDY. This demonstration follows the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP). The event of IDY-2020 promises to be unique and different since such a large congregation for Yoga will be taking place in a high altitude location like Leh for the first time.

A 45-minute yoga drill based on Common Yoga Protocol is the highlight of observation of IDY. The PM is expected to carry out yogasanas based on CYP along with an anticipated gathering of 15000 to 20000 people on the Yoga Day, at Leh. Industrial bodies like CII and FICCI, Educational bodies like CBSE, UGC and NCERT and various other stakeholders have already prepared plans and programs for the IDY-2020. The preparatory activities normally start 3-4 months prior to IDY, through thousands of CYP training programs across the country. Millions of people are introduced to Yoga in the spirit of a mass movement as part of IDY observation every year. The observation of IDY is a truly global activity and nearly 200 countries participate in the same, as per the experience of previous years.

For awards for Excellence in Information Technology (IT) in AYUSH Sector, forty-seven entries were received in response to the open announcement. These were examined by the Scrutiny Committee which shortlisted 8 entries. The representatives of the Institutions of the 8 shortlisted entries subsequently made presentations before the Jury. The Jury considered the presentations and other relevant aspects before sending its recommendation. These Awards seek to recognize IT products and projects that demonstrate the use of path-breaking or innovative use of IT for enhancements inefficiency, the effectiveness of the process, cost, quality, service delivery or a combination of these.

The purpose of the Award is to Promote and exchange experiences in solving problems, mitigating risks, resolving issues and planning for success through IT initiatives and develops Information Technology in the AYUSH sector.

(With Inputs from PIB)

