Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shripad Yesso Naik announces AYUSH I.T. Awards 2019

The Prime Minister leads a harmonious mass demonstration of Yoga every year in the main event of IDY.

Shripad Yesso Naik announces AYUSH I.T. Awards 2019
A 45-minute yoga drill based on Common Yoga Protocol is the highlight of observation of IDY. Image Credit: Twitter(@moayush)

The main national event for the 6th International Day of Yoga (IDY) will be held on 21st June 2020 at Leh, the capital of UT of Ladakh and the event will be led by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi. This was formally announced by the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for AYUSH, Shri Shripad Yesso Naik at a media briefing in New Delhi today. Addressing the media persons, the AYUSH Minister also announced AYUSH I.T. Awards 2019 on this occasion.

The Prime Minister leads a harmonious mass demonstration of Yoga every year in the main event of IDY. This demonstration follows the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP). The event of IDY-2020 promises to be unique and different since such a large congregation for Yoga will be taking place in a high altitude location like Leh for the first time.

A 45-minute yoga drill based on Common Yoga Protocol is the highlight of observation of IDY. The PM is expected to carry out yogasanas based on CYP along with an anticipated gathering of 15000 to 20000 people on the Yoga Day, at Leh. Industrial bodies like CII and FICCI, Educational bodies like CBSE, UGC and NCERT and various other stakeholders have already prepared plans and programs for the IDY-2020. The preparatory activities normally start 3-4 months prior to IDY, through thousands of CYP training programs across the country. Millions of people are introduced to Yoga in the spirit of a mass movement as part of IDY observation every year. The observation of IDY is a truly global activity and nearly 200 countries participate in the same, as per the experience of previous years.

For awards for Excellence in Information Technology (IT) in AYUSH Sector, forty-seven entries were received in response to the open announcement. These were examined by the Scrutiny Committee which shortlisted 8 entries. The representatives of the Institutions of the 8 shortlisted entries subsequently made presentations before the Jury. The Jury considered the presentations and other relevant aspects before sending its recommendation. These Awards seek to recognize IT products and projects that demonstrate the use of path-breaking or innovative use of IT for enhancements inefficiency, the effectiveness of the process, cost, quality, service delivery or a combination of these.

The purpose of the Award is to Promote and exchange experiences in solving problems, mitigating risks, resolving issues and planning for success through IT initiatives and develops Information Technology in the AYUSH sector.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Rajya Sabha polls: BJP fields Rajendra Gehlot from Rajasthan

BJPs Rajasthan vice-president and former jails minister Rajendra Gehlot will be the partys Rajya Sabha candidate from the state. The party has announced names of Rajya Sabha candidates in Delhi today. From Rajasthan, Rajendra Gehlot will be...

U.S. House speaker, Treasury chief discuss coronavirus proposal -spokesman

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spoke on Wednesday morning to discuss potential legislation to respond to coronavirus, Pelosis spokesman said in a tweet.Pelosi and Mnuchin had also met on Tuesday as the...

I requested NSA Doval to visit violence-affected areas, says Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday revealed that he had requested the National Security Advisor Ajit Doval to visit the violence-affected areas during the Delhi violence. US Presidents programme was pre-scheduled, it was in my constituenc...

Coronavirus prompts Thunberg to move Friday climate rallies online

Swedish teen Greta Thunberg, the founder of the Fridays for Future youth movement, on Wednesday called on fellow climate activists to move their weekly rallies online due to the spreading coronavirus outbreak. A growing number of countries ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020