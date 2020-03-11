Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-French League Cup final postponed amid coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 17:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 17:44 IST
Soccer-French League Cup final postponed amid coronavirus

The French League Cup final between Paris St Germain and Olympique Lyonnais, initially scheduled for April 4, has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, the French League (LFP) said on Wednesday.

"A new date will be set depending on the evolution of the sanitary situation and on both club's future in European competitions," the LFP said in a statement. PSG and Lyon are playing in the Champions League's last 16.

The LFP said on Tuesday that all Ligue 1 and 2 games would take place without spectators until April 15. France has banned gatherings of more than 1,000 people in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus, which has infected 1,784 people and killed 33 in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Rajya Sabha polls: BJP fields Rajendra Gehlot from Rajasthan

BJPs Rajasthan vice-president and former jails minister Rajendra Gehlot will be the partys Rajya Sabha candidate from the state. The party has announced names of Rajya Sabha candidates in Delhi today. From Rajasthan, Rajendra Gehlot will be...

U.S. House speaker, Treasury chief discuss coronavirus proposal -spokesman

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spoke on Wednesday morning to discuss potential legislation to respond to coronavirus, Pelosis spokesman said in a tweet.Pelosi and Mnuchin had also met on Tuesday as the...

I requested NSA Doval to visit violence-affected areas, says Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday revealed that he had requested the National Security Advisor Ajit Doval to visit the violence-affected areas during the Delhi violence. US Presidents programme was pre-scheduled, it was in my constituenc...

Coronavirus prompts Thunberg to move Friday climate rallies online

Swedish teen Greta Thunberg, the founder of the Fridays for Future youth movement, on Wednesday called on fellow climate activists to move their weekly rallies online due to the spreading coronavirus outbreak. A growing number of countries ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020