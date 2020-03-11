Left Menu
Development News Edition

Barclays has confirmed coronavirus case in London office

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 20:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 20:40 IST
Barclays has confirmed coronavirus case in London office

A Barclays employee has tested positive for coronavirus in its 5 North Colonnade office in London's Canary Wharf financial district, the bank confirmed on Wednesday. An employee on the ninth floor of the building, which mainly houses Barclays investment bank workers, tested positive for the disease, the bank said.

"The colleague has been in self-quarantine since 9 March, following notification of their potential exposure to the virus," the bank said in a statement. Reuters had earlier reported the case from a Barclays internal email. The bank has told colleagues who sit near the affected person to self-quarantine but is keeping the building and the floor open, the bank said.

It is also undertaking a deep clean of the affected floor. The Barclays employee is the second confirmed case of coronavirus in London's second largest financial district of Canary Wharf, after HSBC sent 100 people home last week following a confirmed diagnosis.

(Reporting By Lawrence White, Editing by Jane Merriman)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. House plans to vote on coronavirus bill on Thursday -Majority Leader

The U.S. House of Representatives is currently writing a coronavirus response bill and plans to vote on it on Thursday, Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said on Wednesday.Democrats, who control the chamber, are looking at including unemployment ...

Kangana is the Baaghi, the hero of Bollywood: Ahmed Khan

Clearing the air about his quotes on female-led action films like Kangana Ranauts Manikarnika The Queen of Jhansi and Dhaakad, director and choreographer Ahmed Khan on Wednesday heaped praises on the actor. The director said that he was ear...

Google makes health information by NHS available on Search

In times of global health crisis, Google is making it easier for users to find credible information on health using Search.As announced in the official blog, when users in the UK search for health conditions like chickenpox, back pain, or t...

Italy may face at least 2 months of recession due to coronavirus: Economy Minister

Italys economy may shrink for at least two months due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus and subsequent emergency measures, the countrys Economy Minister, Roberto Gualtieri, said on Wednesday. A fall in GDP for at least a couple of mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020