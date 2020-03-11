EXCLUSIVE-White House to discuss new travel restrictions on Europe - sources

The Trump administration is set to discuss new travel restrictions on European countries at a meeting on Wednesday, sources familiar with the discussions said.

It was not immediately clear whether an announcement was coming on Wednesday, but one source said new travel advisories could possibly be announced.

Two weeks ago the State Department raised the travel advisory level for Italy, calling on U.S. citizens to reconsider travel to the country and avoid trips to the regions hardest hit by the respiratory illness.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.