Samples of Mumbai's 2 coronavirus positive cases to be sent to

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 22:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 22:27 IST
The swab samples of two persons, who have tested positive for coronavirus in Mumbai on Wednesday, will be sent to Pune-based National Institute of Virology (NIV) for reconfirmation, an official said. The two persons, who are the first coronavirus positive cases from Mumbai, had come in close contact with two Pune residents who had returned from Dubai recently and tested positive for coronavirus, officials said.

Suresh Kakani, Additional Municipal Commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), said the swab samples of two persons, who tested positive for coronavirus, will be sent to the NIV for testing "as per protocol". The two persons tested positive for coronavirus during the tests conducted at Chinchpokali-based Kasturba Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Of the six persons, who were part of the group returned from Dubai trip, only two tested positive to coronavirus, Kakani said. "The two persons, who tested positive for coronavirus, will undergo treatment at the hospital, while the remaining four people will be given discharge," he said.

According to the Maharashtra Health Department, total 15 people are quarantined at the Kasturba Hospital, including the group of six who returned from Dubai. Kakani said that they would also track the four patients, whose tested negative for coronavirus, for the next 14 days in case they start showing symptoms a few days later.

The civic body has created an isolation ward at the Kasturba Hospital to quarantine the people with possible coronavirus infection..

