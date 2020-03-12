France reports 15 more coronavirus deaths, tally now at 48

French health authorities reported 15 new coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, taking the country's death toll from the outbreak to 48, as the number of reported infections also sharply rose.

During a press conference, French Health Minister Olivier Veran also announced restrictions in two new areas of the country, the isle of Corsica and the urban area around southern town of Montpellier.

The total number of confirmed cases came to 2,281, Veran added. That represents an increase of 497 cases on the tally reported Tuesday at 1800 GMT.

