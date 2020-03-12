Trump: Prepared to use full power of U.S. government on coronavirus

President Donald Trump on Wednesday sought to calm fears of the fast-spreading coronavirus and said he would use all government resources necessary to combat it.

"I am fully prepared to use the full power of the Federal Government to deal with our current challenge of the CoronaVirus!" the Republican president said on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.