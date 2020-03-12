Left Menu
Development News Edition

Don't let impact of coronavirus breed hate, urges EU human rights agency

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 01:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 01:30 IST
Don't let impact of coronavirus breed hate, urges EU human rights agency

The global outbreak of coronavirus will impinge on people's freedom and other human rights but steps must be taken to stop "unacceptable behavior" including discrimination and racial attacks, said the head of a European human rights watchdog. Michael O'Flaherty, director of the European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights, said he was shocked when a waiter told him the best way to tackle coronavirus would be to stop migrants coming into his country because they have poor hygiene.

He noted other media reports of people being beaten up in the street for looking Chinese and others stopped at airports based on similar prejudices around ethnicity. "That's the sort of really worrying fake news-based spreading of hate and distrust which further undermines the ability to be welcoming, inclusive, respectful societies," the Irish human rights lawyer told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

The U.N.'s children's agency UNICEF on Wednesday also said that fear of the virus was contributing to "unacceptable" discrimination against vulnerable people, including refugees and migrants, and it would "push pack against stigmatization". O'Flaherty said it was necessary for public health responses to limit human rights to stem the coronavirus spread, but warned governments should not "use a sledgehammer to break a nut".

"It's about doing just enough to achieve your purpose and not an exaggerated response," he added. His Vienna-based agency, which advises EU and national decision-makers on human rights issues, is working with teams of researchers across the European Union to prepare a report this month on ways to protect rights in a time of global turmoil.

"I am not saying everything that's being done there is wrong ... but there is an impact: a reduction in the enjoyment of human rights," he said. The World Health Organization described the coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic on Wednesday, with its chief urging the global community to redouble efforts to contain the outbreak.

As well as curtailing people's freedom of movement, O'Flaherty said there was bound to be a ripple effect from the virus that has so far infected more than 119,000 people and killed nearly 4,300, according to a Reuters tally. This would range from poor children being deprived of their main daily meal as schools closed, to gig economy workers being laid off with little access to social welfare, he noted.

In response, some governments - from Britain to Ireland and Spain - have introduced measures to boost social security payments or help small businesses stay afloat. Governments may also need to tackle price inflation and profiteering from in-demand medicines and equipment like face masks, as well as ensure equal access to any treatments or vaccines that may be developed in future, he added.

Extra care was required to protect marginalized social groups from the virus, such as the homeless and refugees living in crowded conditions without decent shelter or healthcare. O'Flaherty urged states to cooperate and learn from each other's experiences while urging the private sector to do its bit, for example, by clamping down on hate speech and fake news on social media or attempts to market false cures.

If dealt with in the right way, the coronavirus epidemic could help Europeans understand the importance of safeguarding human rights for everyone, especially in tough times, he said. "My feeling is that if we engage this crisis smartly, it can be an opportunity to help promote the sense, across our societies, that human rights is about all of us," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Microsoft takes down the world’s most prolific botnet 'Necurs'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-High-profile Qatar tournament cancelled over coronavirus

A high-profile four-team international soccer tournament in Doha, Qatar this month has been cancelled due to fears over the coronavirus outbreak, the Croatian Football Federation said on Wednesday. Croatia were due to feature alongside Port...

2 Americans, 1 British personnel killed in rocket attack on base near Baghdad

Two Americans and one British personnel have been killed after around 15 rockets hit a coalition base near Baghdad on Wednesday local time, RT reported citing US officials. The officials have cited preliminary information to inform about th...

Syrian state media says unidentified jets hit border town with Iraq

Unidentified jets hit targets south east of the Syrian town of Albukamal along the border with Iraq with only material damage, state media said late on Wednesday.It gave no details. Western intelligence sources say the border town lies on a...

Rajya Sabha to discuss Delhi violence today

A discussion will be held on the Delhi violence in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, after more than a week of protest by Opposition in Parliament. The development comes after Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh on Wednesday chai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020