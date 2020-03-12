U.S. Capitol will end public tours through March -Politico

The U.S. Capitol will end public tours in March amid a coronavirus outbreak that has sickened more than 1,100 people in the United States and 125,000 worldwide, Politico reported on Wednesday, citing multiple congressional sources.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi informed lawmakers of the decision in a Wednesday afternoon meeting, Politico reported.

