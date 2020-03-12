Left Menu
Development News Edition

NBA-Warriors to play in empty San Francisco arena due to coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 04:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 04:28 IST
NBA-Warriors to play in empty San Francisco arena due to coronavirus

The Golden State Warriors will play their Thursday home game without spectators because of concerns about coronavirus, the San Francisco-based NBA team said on Wednesday. The decision was announced shortly after the city and county of San Francisco announced a two-week ban on gatherings of more than 1,000 people in a bid to slow the spread of the virus.

After hosting the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday, the Warriors will play their next five games on the road before returning home to face the Atlanta Hawks on March 25. "Due to escalating concerns about the spread of COVID-19 and in consultation with the City and County of San Francisco, the Golden State Warriors announced today that tomorrow night’s game vs the Brooklyn Nets at Chase Center will be played without fans," the team said in a statement.

The Warriors returned to San Francisco for the 2019-20 NBA campaign after spending the previous 47 seasons in Oakland. The number of U.S. coronavirus cases has risen steadily and affected almost three-quarters of the states. More than 1,025 cases and 28 deaths have been reported, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University.

Warriors guard Steph Curry, who has missed most of the current season due to injury, told reporters: "(I) obviously understand the perspective and the decision in terms of trying to do our part to stop the spread and keep people safe." The Warriors said all other events scheduled at their home venue through March 21 will be cancelled.

"We will continue to monitor this evolving situation closely to determine next steps for future games and events," the Warriors said. "We appreciate the understanding and patience of our fans, guests and partners during this unprecedented time."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Microsoft takes down the world’s most prolific botnet 'Necurs'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Weinstein sentenced to 23 years prison, taken to NY hospital for chest pains

Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein was sentenced on Wednesday to 23 years in prison for sexual assault and rape after giving a rambling court statement sympathizing with men accused of sexual misconduct during the MeToo era. The sentenc...

Blinded Chilean student returns to protests as president faces new calls to quit

A Chilean student blinded in both eyes by police rubber bullets in a protest last year appeared in public on Wednesday for the first time to rejoin anti-government protests. Gustavo Gatica, 22, was taking pictures of a demonstration when he...

British Police says dealing with multiple person stabbing incident in Walthamstow, London

British police said httpstwitter.comMPSWForeststatus1237874481369976832 on Wednesday it was dealing with a multiple person stabbing incident in Walthamstow, London.All victims are receiving treatment in hospital and we await an update on th...

Gangster Prasad Pujari's mother arrested in extortion case

The Crime Branch of Mumbai Police on Wednesday arrested Indira Vithal Pujari, the mother of gangster Prasad Pujari, in connection with an extortion case. According to the police, Indira 62 and two others are accused of demanding a ransom of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020