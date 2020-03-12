Left Menu
New York City's St. Patrick's Day parade canceled on coronavirus concern

New York City's St. Patrick's Day parade canceled on coronavirus concern

The centuries-old St. Patrick's Day parade in New York City has been canceled this year, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Wednesday night, one of the most high-profile U.S. public events to be felled by the global coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers plan to hold what would have been the 259th annual parade at a later date, Cuomo said in a statement. The parade is usually held on March 17th, attracting millions of spectators who line up along Manhattan's Fifth Avenue to celebrate the patron saint of Ireland. The tradition dates back to 1762, organizers say.

"While I know the parade organizers did not make this decision lightly, public health experts agree that one of the most effective ways to contain the spread of the virus is to limit large gatherings and close contacts, and I applaud the parade's leadership for working cooperatively with us," Cuomo's statement said.

