Haryana govt declares COVID-19 an epidemic

The Haryana government on Thursday declared the contagious coronavirus infection an epidemic

"COVID-19 declared epidemic in Haryana," Health minister Anil Vij said in a tweet

According to the state Health Department, 44 samples of suspected cases were sent for tests till Wednesday. Out of these, 38 were found negative for coronavirus while reports of six people were awaited.

